🔥Kyle Edmund thrilled with New York Open triumph: 'To win this title means a lot to me'🔥

Kyle Edmund picked up a second career ATP Tour title win with a comfortable victory over Andreas Seppi at the New York Open.

Following a tough 2019 season blighted by injury and a ­struggle for form, a series of good wins at last year’s Davis Cup proved something of a renaissance going into 2020.

Against Seppi, he dominated from the outset in an 81-minute 7-5, 6-1 victory, a result which moves him up to 44th in the world and closing in on British no1 Dan Evans in 31st.

“There’s a lot of hard work throughout the year, a lot of ups and downs,” said Edmund. “You experience all those downs, so it makes you realise you can’t take the success for granted.

“To win this title means a lot to me.”

Dom Inglot also triumphed in New York alongside doubles partner Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi (Getty Images)

It was the first time since March 2019 that Edmund had strung together five consecutive victories on tour.

He had one break point opportunity in the first set, which he immediately ­converted, and broke again in the second to go 3-0 ahead.

Seppi had to go off court at 4-1 for treatment but Edmund, who did not face a single break point, quickly rounded off the tie with his second match point.

It proved a strong night in the Big Apple for Britain as Dom Inglot claimed his first ATP Tour title with Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi in beating American pair Steve Johnson and Reilly Opelka 7-6, 7-6.