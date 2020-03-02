🔥Kuwait has 10 new cases of coronavirus, brings total to 56 – TV🔥

FILE PHOTO: Kuwaiti traders wear protective face masks, following the outbreak of the new coronavirus, as they stand on the upper floor since the lower main hall is closed to traders at the Kuwait Boursa stock market trading in Kuwait city, Kuwait, March 1, 2020. REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee

DUBAI (Reuters) – Kuwait’s Health Ministry announced 10 new cases of coronavirus in the country on Monday bringing the total number to 56, a ministry official said.

The official, who was speaking during a news conference broadcast on state television, urged citizens to avoid gatherings to avoid spreading the virus in the Gulf state.