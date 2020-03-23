🔥Kurt Geiger is encouraging its staff to volunteer in their local communities whilst off from work🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

After all 55 of its high street stores in the UK and Ireland closed yesterday, Kurt Geiger is encouraging its staff to now spend their time giving back.

The accessories brand announced to its 2500-strong workforce, many of whom are store workers who will be unable to work remotely following closures, a plan to help employees support their local communities whilst they are off work and receiving full pay.

Kurt Geiger has aligned with Age UK who have launched a neighbourly volunteering scheme and has asked all of its employees to spend some of the time they are not working to volunteer with Age UK in their local communities.

The brand’s CEO, Neil Clifford – whose salary is now suspended until stores open again – said, ““It’s clear that community life and extra acts of kindness will help build invaluable support in this unprecedented time, particularly for the vulnerable and isolated.”

Liz Hurley is one of the faces of Kurt Geiger’s SS20 campaign (Kurt Geiger)

In addition to these measures, the brand is pledging to help NHS workers, by offering all workers a 50 per cent discount for a full year in all Kurt Geiger stores.

Any Kurt Geiger store manager who volunteers in their local NHS hospital will also be given 55 vouchers each to the tune of £100 to give to 55 NHS workers in the critical care departments.

Elizabeth Hurley, one of the faces of the Kurt Geiger Spring Summer 2020 campaign, commented on the plan, “Along with the rest of the country I wholeheartedly admire and support the amazing work the NHS is doing at this critical time for our country. I am delighted that Kurt Geiger is playing their part in showing support for the NHS.”

Kurt Geiger isn’t the only brand implementing measures to put a smile on the faces of key NHS workers. Sophia Webster is donating 200 pairs of trainers to NHS workers while bridal brand Pronovias is giving free wedding dresses to frontline NHS workers

At the time of publishing, 6,650 people in the UK have been diagnosed with coronavirus.