🔥Kristen Bell reveals she and husband Dax Shepard 'at each other's throats' while home isolating🔥

The pressures of the coronavirus pandemic and self-isolation have put a strain on many relationships, including Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, who say they are “at each other’s throats.”

The married couple spoke with news anchor Katie Couric on Instagram Live, where things got tense after they were asked about how they were coping – with Bell revealing they were “at each other’s throats” and had finished a row “eight minutes” before going on air.

As Couric asked if the pair were “getting along” over the social distancing period, both Bell and Shepard looked awkwardly at each other before responding.

Finally, Shepard said, “We’re getting along good with the kids and we’re getting along good with the adults we’re friends with. This has been stressful for mama and dada.”

Bell added, “We’ve been at each other’s throats real bad. Real bad over the last couple [of weeks].”

Hinting that the pair had just finished a fight, Shepard said, “It just ended like eight minutes ago. Perfect timing.”

“This is as physically close as we’ve been in a couple of days because we’ve just found each other revolting,” Bell continued.

In a parting shot, Shepard said, “Yeah. America’s sweetheart has character flaws.” Then he walked off camera.

Couric, who was left with Bell, then advised her that the pair seemed like they needed “a little time apart in the same house” with their own separate spaces.

Bell responded that was “impossible” as Shepard, a podcast host, was “too loud and too big.”

She explained, “He’s everywhere.”

“I think what you guys are going through is being repeated all over the country,” Couric told her.

Couric also posted a joke on a similar theme to Instagram the same day, which described a woman asking her husband, “Do you ever get a shooting pain across your body, like someone’s got a voodoo doll of you and they’re stabbing it?”

The joke continued with the husband saying no, prompting the wife to respond, “How about now?”

Shepard and Bell have talked openly about their relationship problems in interviews as well as on Shepard’s podcast Armchair Expert, with The Good Place star revealing in January that the pair had a “pretty incredible fight” where they both “blacked out” and included “top of the lungs screaming.”

She explained to actor Justin Long’s podcast why they didn’t shy away from the reality of their relationship, saying, “Something happened with Dax and I early on where we decided we were never going to not be asked about our relationship. So if we were going to talk about it, let’s make sure we show the good, the bad and the ugly and how we handle it.”

“Let’s not make it saccharine, and we really try hard to not make it saccharine, and we talk about the fact that we do fight, we do go to therapy, we dislike each other a lot sometimes,” she finished.

The married couple first met in 2007 and initially broke up before they reunited. After working together on the film When in Rome, they became engaged in 2009. The pair delayed their wedding until same-sex marriage became legal in California – eventually marrying in 2013 – and have two children.