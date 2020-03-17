Krewson: St. Louis city resident tests positive for virus

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and other city leaders initially announced limits on gatherings of more than 1,000 people as COVID-19 spreads in the U.S. and around the world. Photo by Nassim Benchaabane.

ST. LOUIS — Mayor Lyda Krewson said Monday evening that a person who had traveled abroad has become the city’s first positive case of the coronavirus.Krewson and the city’s health director, Dr. Fredrick Echols, released few details about the person during a news conference at City Hall.They said the person is 20-something and had spent time in a country hard hit by the coronavirus outbreak.The person was tested Saturday and followed public health guidelines for isolating oneself, Echols said, so authorities aren’t concerned about exposure to others.Krewson also said that visitors to City Hall beginning Tuesday will have their temperatures taken. Anyone with a temperature exceeding 100.4 degrees F will be asked to leave.

