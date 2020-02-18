Korn, Faith No More heading to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

1 of 2

KornCourtesy of Brian Ziff

Brian “Head” Welch of Korn performs at BMO Harris Bank Center on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Rockford, Ill. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

Korn and Faith No More are at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with a show on Sept. 17. It’s the 105.7 The Point Big Summer Show. Helmet and ‘68 are also on the bill. Show time is at 6 p.m.Ticket prices are $29.50-$125 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at livenation.com and at the box office. Get four lawn or select reserved tickets for $75 during the first week of sales.The tour begins Aug. 7 in Denver.

