Korean-American artist Anicka Yi has been announced as the next annual Turbine Hall Hyundai Commission at Tate Modern.

Yi’s site-specific work will be on display in the huge gallery space from October until January 2021.

She is known for her use of unconventional and often perishable materials, including tempura batter and kombucha leather, which serve to activate different senses.

Much of her work explores links between art and science, as well as tackling questions of migration, class and gender. At the Venice Biennale in 2019, she filled giant pods made from kelp with animatronic insects. She also created panels of soil in which the environment was controlled by artificial intelligence.

Tate Modern director Frances Morris said: “Anicka Yi has developed a reputation for highly innovative work. Her installations are unforgettable, using the latest scientific ideas and experimental materials in unexpected ways. The results not only engage the senses, but also tackle some of the big questions we face today about humanity’s relationship to nature and technology.”

This will be Yi’s largest artistic project to date.

She follows in the footsteps of the latest Turbine Hall Commission Kara Walker, who created a giant fountain inspired by the history of slavery.

The next Hyundai Commission will be on display at Tate Modern from October 6-January 10 2021.