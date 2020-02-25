🔥Kobe Bryant's widow sues helicopter company over fatal crash🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Kobe Bryant’s widow has filed a wrongful death lawful against the company that operated the helicopter that crashed and killed her husband and their 13-year-old daughter.

The wrongful death lawsuit filed by Vanessa Bryant in Los Angeles says the pilot was careless and negligent by flying in cloudy conditions on January 26 and should have aborted the flight.

The complaint was filed against Island Express Helicopters and Island Express Holding Corp on Monday.

Pilot Ara Zobayan was among the nine people killed in the crash last month.

The lawsuit was filed as a public memorial service for Bryant, his daughter and all the victims was being held at the arena where the NBA superstar played most of his career.

