🔥Kobe Bryant’s legendary career included five titles, two Olympic gold medals🔥

January 26, 2020 | 4: 46pm

Kobe Bryant revitalized the National Basketball Association during his 20 seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, winning five championship titles with the team and two Olympic gold medals before he died in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday.

The youngest player in NBA history at the time, he entered the league at 18 out of Lower Merion High School, where he set the all-time scoring record for southeastern Pennsylvania basketball.

He went on to be one of the greatest players in league history, with 18 All-Star selections and, in 2014, passed Michael Jordan to move into third place on the all-time NBA scoring list.

Hampered by a right rotator cuff injury the year before, he retired in 2016 — but not before scoring 60 points in his final game, leading the Lakers to a 101-96 win over the Utah Jazz.