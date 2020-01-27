🔥Kobe Bryant’s helicopter was once owned by state of Illinois🔥

January 27, 2020 | 11: 38am

The luxury chopper the crashed Sunday, killing Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others, was previously owned by the state of Illinois, where it provided “VIP transport” to governors and others, according to a report.

The Sikorsky S-76B, which was built in 1991, was owned by the Prairie State from 2007 until 2015, when then-Gov. Bruce Rauner put it up for sale along with other aircraft in a cost-saving measure, according to WGN-TV.

Rauner said the state received $2.5 million for selling five aircraft. The state’s online auction page indicates the Sikorsky sold for $515,000 and includes photos of the interior and exterior at the time.

Its tail number was changed from N76ILL to N72EX when it was bought by the Island Express Holding Corp. of Van Nuys, California, the holding company at the time of the accident, the news outlet reported.

The helicopter also received a new paint job, including the Nike swoosh logo and Bryant’s signature “sheath” insignia after the ownership change five years ago, according to the report.

The ill-fated aircraft had a current airworthiness certificate issued in September 2015, according to FAA records.