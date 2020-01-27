Home NEWS 🔥Kobe Bryant’s final interview: NBA legend reflected on second act and ‘telling...

Kobe Bryant's final interview: NBA legend reflected on second act and 'telling stories'

January 27, 2020 | 9: 03am | Updated January 27, 2020 | 9: 06am

In what is believed to be his final sit-down interview, Kobe Bryant reflected on his second act since retiring from the NBA — saying that “you got to do what you love.”

The basketball great described coaching his daughter, Gianna, in addition to wide-ranging series of projects off the court in a USA Today interview published just three days before they both perished Sunday in a California helicopter crash.

“You got to do what you love to do. I love telling stories,” Bryant, 41, said, referring to the 2015 Showtime documentary he oversaw about his life, “Muse,” which he saw as a vehicle to impact a younger generation.

He continued saying, “I love inspiring kids or providing them with tools that are going to help them.”

Bryant said he spends most of the practices for 13-year-old Gianna’s youth basketball team, which he has coached for two years, teaching fundamentals of the game to the young athletes.

“Coaching youth sports is so important to take very seriously because you’re helping the emotional (development) of young kids,” Bryant said. “So it’s understanding not to be overcritical and understanding that (there) are going to be mistakes.”

The former Laker and Gianna — who is known as GiGi — had been traveling to one of her games at his Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks when their helicopter crashed, officials said.

The father-daughter duo was killed along with seven others in Calabasas, igniting a brush fire.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the crash.

