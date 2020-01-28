🔥Kobe Bryant’s co-author Paulo Coelho scraps book they worked on together after star’s tragic death🔥

Kobe Bryant’s co-author Paulo Coelho is planning to scrap a children’s book they worked on together after the basketball legend’s tragic death.

The author broke the news by sharing a screenshot of messages he’d exchanged with the late star.

Kobe was seen to say ‘Let’s write that book together,’ with Paulo responding: ‘Anytime.’

‘You were more than a great player, dear Kobe Bryant,’ the author wrote on Twitter. ‘I learned a lot by interacting with you. Will delete the draft right now, this book has lost its reason.’

Fans have been asking him to keep the draft in case he wants to release the book in Kobe’s honour.

‘It would be the greatest tribute,’ one told him, with another adding: ‘Don’t delete it. Work on it in memory of him.’

Paulo added to the Huffington Post: ‘It didn’t make any sense to publish without him. It wouldn’t add anything relevant to him or his family.’

However, he hasn’t ruled out writing something on Kobe’s legacy in future.

‘That doesn’t stop me from writing someday about things I learned from Kobe and how much of a larger than life person he was,’ the 72-year-old pointed out. ‘But the children’s book did not make sense anymore.’

The aim of the project was to encourage children to overcome adversity by means of sport, with Paulo explaining that Kobe was determined to make a book that had a positive impact on children.

The world is in mourning after Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna tragically passed away in a helicopter crash.

Seven others, including the pilot, were also killed in the catastrophe.

Stars including Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Kylie Jenner and Terry Crews have paid tribute to the star, with fellow Laker LeBron James writing of being ‘heartbroken’ after his friend’s death.

Late night hosts Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon also got tearful as they dedicated their shows to Kobe.





