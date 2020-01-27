🔥Kobe Bryant to be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame with the Class of 2020🔥

Kobe Bryant is set to be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame following his death in a helicopter crash in California.

The 41-year-old was killed alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others on board a helicopter which crashed outside the city of Calabasas, which is located to the west of Los Angeles, at around 10am local time on Sunday morning.

Bryant is widely regarded as one of the finest basketball players of all time following his 20-year career with the LA Lakers.

He won five NBA championships with LA Lakers, appeared in 18 All-Star games and scored 33,643 points before retiring in 2016.

Bryant was also named NBA’s Most Valuable Player in 2008 and the MVP in two NBA Finals. He also won two gold medals for the USA at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics.

It has now been confirmed that Bryant will be a part of the standard screening process for possible Hall of Fame inductees on Wednesday.

The finalists will be named in February during NBA All-Star Weekend and the formal inductees will be announced in April.

San Antonio Spurs legend Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett, who played for 21 seasons in the NBA with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets, are also set to be included.

‘Expected to be arguably the most epic class ever with Kobe, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett,’ Hall of Fame chairman Jerry Colangelo told The Athletic.

‘Kobe will be honored the way he should be.’





