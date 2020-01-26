🔥Kobe Bryant reportedly dies in helicopter crash in California🔥

Former Lakers star Kobe Bryant was killed Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif., according to multiple reports.

According to the Los Angeles Times, a helicopter crashed into a hillside around 10 a.m. PT. The crash killed multiple people.

ESPN confirmed the original report from TMZ that Bryant was on board.

Bryant, 41, was a five-time NBA champion who played with the Lakers from 1996-2016. He was an 18-time All-Star, a two-time NBA Finals MVP, and a two-time NBA scoring champion. Bryant finished his career with 33,643 points, good for fourth all-time in league history. Current Laker LeBron James surpassed Bryant for third on the list on Saturday with a 29-point performance against the 76ers.