🔥Kobe Bryant remembered at Grammy Awards hours after his death🔥

Musicians and performers at the Grammy Awards paid tribute to Kobe Bryant on Sunday at his former home arena, the Staples Center in Los Angeles, hours after the NBA great was killed 40 miles away in a helicopter crash.

Bryant, 41, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven other people died on Sunday morning when the helicopter they were riding in went down in heavy fog and hilly terrain in suburban Calabasas, northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

“Tonight is for Kobe,” pop star Lizzo announced as she took the stage to open the Grammy Awards before performing exuberant versions of her hits “Cuz I Love You” and “Truth Hurts” to a standing ovation.

“We are all feeling crazy sadness right now, because earlier today Los Angeles, America and the whole wide world lost a hero and we’re literally standing here, heartbroken, in the house that Kobe Bryant built,” the show’s host, Alicia Keys, said in remarks to open the show.

Keys then brought members of the Boyz II Men on stage to join them in an a capella version of their ballad “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye,” dedicated to Bryant.