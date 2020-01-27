🔥Kobe Bryant, NBA legend, killed along with daughter in California helicopter crash🔥

Kobe Bryant, one of the most illustrious players in the history of basketball, has died in a helicopter crash in California.

Bryant, 41, was one of nine people on the helicopter when it plummeted to the ground in Calabasas, 30 miles west of Los Angeles, and burst into flames.

Bryant’s oldest daughter Gianna, 13, was reportedly among those who died.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver confirmed Bryant and his daughter Gianna were among those killed, and sent condolences to Bryant’s wife, Vanessa.

“He was one of the most extraordinary players in the history of our game with accomplishments that are legendary,” Silver said, as tributes poured in from players, politicians and entertainers.