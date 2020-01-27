🔥Kobe Bryant Memorabilia Surge in Price, Quantity After His Tragic Death🔥

Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

News broke on Sunday afternoon that basketball legend Kobe Bryant, 41, died in a fatal helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif. that killed nine, including Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna “Gigi” Bryant.

In the ensuing hours, as the world was still grappling with the former Lakers player’s sudden and tragic death, sports memorabilia traders were already back to business in full force, trying to plow fat profits from objects touched by Bryant that are now ever more permanent and precious.

As of 10 a.m. Monday morning, there were 65,147 pieces of Bryant memorabilia listed on eBay, with new listings popping up by the minutes. That’s about 14,000 more items than what Inquisitr counted 12 hours ago.

Popular items up for bidding include autographed basketball cards, Lakers jerseys, shoes, balls and various types of prints.

The most expensive Bryant collectible on eBay right now—also marked as “new listing” by the auction site—is a Spalding ball used in Bryant’s first NBA Championship in 2000 and autographed by himself and other Lakers players. This important ball is selling for $2.888 million, plus $240 in shipping from Beverly Hills, California.

“Kobe’s autograph will only continue to rise as he died at age 41 and will never sign again,” reads the item description. The seller claims that the ball could be worth $10 million in 10 years.

Another pricey piece, priced at $788,888.24, is a “#8 Sign of the Time” card autographed by Bryant from his 1999-2000 season.

In the auction category, a Lakers flatcap signed by Bryant and his teammates is up for grabs starting at $350,000 or buy-it-now at $500,000; a towel used by Bryant in a game and signed by him is asking for a minimum of $90,000; and a limited-edition (un-autographed) “Kobe Bryant 24 Collection” leather hat made by New Era aims to fetch $50,000.