🔥Kobe Bryant had a long history of flying in helicopters🔥

January 26, 2020 | 3: 24pm | Updated January 26, 2020 | 3: 24pm

Kobe Bryant standing in front of a helicopter that he took to his last game in 2016.

Kobe Bryant had long loved flying his own chopper.

The future NBA Hall of Famer used his own helicopter to get to Los Angeles Lakers home games during his playing days, and once used one to ferry teammate Steve Blake to a doctor’s appointment, according to a 2012 report by USA Today.

In a 2009 column by ESPN’s Rick Reilly, Bryant admitted that he liked to charter a chopper to travel the 49 miles from his home to the Staples Center, where the Lakers play.

“Sometimes, there’s just things you cannot miss,” he told Reilly. “Like my daughter’s soccer game. Because what if I miss her first goal?”

Bryant did admit, however, that he never choppered into one of the girl’s games.

The 41-year-old hoops great died in a chopper crash in California Sunday. It is unknown if he was flying the craft or if the helicopter was charged or privately owned.