Home NEWS 🔥Kobe Bryant didn’t intend to coach basketball after retiring. His daughter changed...

🔥Kobe Bryant didn’t intend to coach basketball after retiring. His daughter changed his mind🔥

By
Mary Smith
-
6
0
kobe-bryant-didn’t-intend-to-coach-basketball-after-retiring.-his-daughter-changed-his-mind

Kobe Bryant thought he had called it quits from basketball in 2016.

“I’m ready to let you go,’’ the decorated shooting guard wrote in a poetic ode to the sport during his final season. “I want you to know now, so we both can savor every moment we have left together. The good and the bad. We have given each other all that we have.’’

Bryant still had more to give, though.

View this post on Instagram

Gigi getting better every day #teammamba #mambacita #fade

A post shared by Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) on

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here