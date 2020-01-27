🔥Kobe Bryant didn’t intend to coach basketball after retiring. His daughter changed his mind🔥

Kobe Bryant thought he had called it quits from basketball in 2016.
“I’m ready to let you go,’’ the decorated shooting guard wrote in a poetic ode to the sport during his final season. “I want you to know now, so we both can savor every moment we have left together. The good and the bad. We have given each other all that we have.’’
Bryant still had more to give, though.
Gigi getting better every day #teammamba #mambacita #fade
