🔥Kobe Bryant death: Virat Kohli, Priyanka Chopra and Barack Obama mourn NBA legend’s death🔥

Kobe and the LakersReuters

The world woke up to the tragic news of NBA legend Kobe Bryant’s death. The basketball legend died in a helicopter crash in California, US. It was shocking news for his fans all over the world who were in disbelief at the untimely death of a sports giant who inspired millions with his prowess on the basketball field and his Oscar-winning short film “Dear Basketball”.

The 41-year-old was killed Sunday night (IST) when his helicopter crashed due to foggy conditions bursting into flames crashed in a remote field near the city of Calabasas, California. He was on his way to coach a game at his Mamba Sports Academy. His daughter Gianna, 13, was also on board, NBA authorities confirmed.

Law enforcement officers investigate the scene of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant.Reuters

Bryant’s fans from different walks of life including sports, politics, film fraternity and international community took to the social media to offer tribute and condolences to the legendary basketball player.

Virat Kohli

Taking to Instagram, India captain Virat Kohli expressed grief saying he is absolutely devastated and heartbroken to hear the news. Reflecting on uncertainty of life he wrote: “life is so unpredictable and fickle.”

Rohit Sharma

Vice-captain Rohit Sharma also took to the social platform and expressed sorrow saying “sad day in the sporting world today, one of the greats of the game gone too soon. Rest in peace Kobe Bryant and his little daughter Gianna.”

Actors from Bollywood like Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, and Lara Dutta also reached out on the social media to mourn the death of Kobe Bryant.

Priyanka Chopra

“Kobe Bryant was my first real introduction to the NBA. I was 13 living in Queens NYC, the same age as his sweet little girl, Gianna. He ignited my love for the sport, competition, and striving for excellence. He inspired an entire generation. His legacy is so much bigger than basketball.”

“This heartbreaking accident also took the life of his young daughter, Gianna. I’m shook and so saddened. My heart goes out to Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka, and Capri Bryant. You are in my thoughts. Also sending my condolences to the loved ones of the other family and pilot in the accident. Being at tonight’s Grammys ceremony in his home at the Staples Center is going to be surreal.”

Ranveer Singh

Arjun Kapoor

“Life is fickle, it all eventually feels kind of pointless. R.I.P”



Lara Dutta

Barack Obama

In the US, Former President Barack Obama wrote a heartfelt eulogy and sent prayers to Bryant’s family.

“Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day.”

Cristiano Ronaldo

Bryant’s friend and football icon Cristiano Ronaldo also mourn his tragic death.

“So sad to hear the heartbreaking news of the deaths of Kobe and his daughter Gianna. Kobe was a true legend and inspiration to so many. Sending my condolences to his family and friends and the families of all who lost their lives in the crash. RIP Legend”