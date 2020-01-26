🔥Kobe Bryant dead: Photo shows grim wreckage of helicopter crash🔥

January 26, 2020 | 4: 57pm | Updated January 26, 2020 | 4: 57pm

The scene of the helicotper crash that killed Kobe Bryant and four others. Frederick M. Brown

This is the hellish aftermath of the California helicopter crash that killed basketball icon Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and three others on Sunday.

Emergency workers are seen sifting through the smoldering wreckage of the Sikorsky S-76 helicopter in this grim photo from the scene of the crash in the hills of Calabasas.

The craft plummeted from the sky around 10 a.m. local time amid foggy conditions, killing all five people aboard, among them Bryant, 41.

Also aboard was one of Bryant’s four daughters, 13-year-old Gianna, a promising hoopster in her own right, according to multiple reports.

The flames sparked a brush fire, at first cutting emergency responders off from the wreck, according to reports.

Charred vegetation can be seen ringing the crash site.

A thick tangle of smoke rose from the mangled husk of the chopper as the early stages of the investigation into the cause of the crash began.