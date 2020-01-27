🔥Kobe Bryant coaches daughter Gianna, 13, during basketball match the day before their deaths🔥

Kobe Bryant was pictured watching his daughter Gianna play basketball the day before they were both killed in a helicopter crash.

The LA Lakers legend and his 13-year-old daughter were among the nine people killed when their Sikorsky S-76 crashed into a hillside in Calabasas, California on Sunday morning.

The pair were believed to be heading to the second day of a youth tournament at Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks.

And just a day before the crash, Kobe, 41, was pictured watching his daughter and her team play another eighth grade team on the court.

While the retired athlete initially watched from the sidelines, he was later seen standing up to give Gigi some tips.

Gianna – who had dreams of entering the WBNA – was pictured on the court wearing her team uniform of white shorts and a vest bearing the number two.

Also seen sitting next to Kobe was basketball coach Christina Mauser, who was also killed in the helicopter disaster.

Mauser’s husband Matt confirmed the sad news, writing on Facebook: ‘My kids and I are devastated. We lost our beautiful wife and mom today in a helicopter crash. Please respect our privacy. Thank you for all the well wishes they mean so much.’

Orange County college baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri and daughter Alyssa, Sarah Chester and her daughter Payton, and pilot Ara Zobayan also died in the crash.

After news of the tragedy broke, the Mamba Sports Academy youth tournament was cancelled.

Gianna was following in her dad’s footsteps by getting into basketball, and Kobe proudly spoke of her hopes to join the WBNA.

Speaking to Jimmy Kimmel in October 2018, the dad-of-four said: ‘’m telling you, the best thing that happens is when we go out and fans come up to me and she’ll be standing next to me, they’ll be like, “You got to have a boy. You and V got to have a boy, somebody to carry on the tradition, the legacy”.

‘[Gianna’s] like, “Oi, I got this. You don’t need no boy for that, I got this”. That’s right, yes you do. You got this.’

Kobe is survived by his wife of 19 years Vanessa and their three other daughters, Natalia, 17, Bianka, three, and seven-month-old Capri.

The showbiz and sports worlds are in mourning following Bryant’s death, with the Grammys featuring a number of tributes – including the athlete’s retired Lakers jerseys being illuminated in the rafters of the Staples Center.

The cause of the helicopter crash has not yet been determined.





