🔥Kobe Bryant apparently was mending rift with dad Joe ‘Jellybean’ Bryant before death🔥

January 27, 2020 | 2: 40pm

Kobe Bryant and his dad appeared to be on the way to mending their years-old rift when he was tragically killed, a former coach said Monday.

Wayne Slappy, one of the NBA legend’s ex-coaches and a good friend of his dad, Joe “Jellybean” Bryant, told the Daily Mail that he’d seen Kobe recently hug his father at a basketball camp in California.

“I just remember being with him up at his camp in Santa Barbara and seeing him hug his dad. You know how they loved each other from how they looked at each other, how they smiled,” Slappy said of the two men.

Kobe publicly fell out with his parents, Joe and Pam Bryant, in 2013 when they tried to peddle some of his memorabilia, including two high-school uniforms and a pair of Los Angeles Lakers championship rings from 2000, without his knowledge.

Kobe told ESPN in 2016, “Our relationship is s–t. I say, ‘I’m going to buy you a very nice home,’ and the response is, ‘That’s not good enough?’ Then you’re selling my s–t?”

Kobe also laid into his two sisters at the time, calling them “very smart, college-educated” women but adding that they had become too financially reliant on him.

Kobe Bryant and his father Joe “Jellybean” Bryant Getty Images

Slappy told the Mail that while it appeared Kobe was ready to seriously mend fences with his loved ones, tragically, his death in Sunday’s helicopter crash brought a full reconciliation to a halt. Kobe’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, also was killed, as were seven others in the horror.

“Everybody’s family has issues, disagreements here and there. The healing comes, but this healing is going to be hard because he’s not here,” the former coach said of Kobe.

Slappy, 67, added — his voice breaking — that the 41-year-old basketball great “was starting to look so much more like [his dad] as he was getting older.”

Joe Bryant played in the NBA himself basketball and later coached in the WNBA.

Slappy added that the Bryant family has to be reeling from its loss.

“Can you imagine a black hole? It’s empty, how do you fill it? They’re a close-knit family. He was 41 years old, and then his daughter dies in an accident with him, too. His family are going to miss him more than you can begin to imagine,” Slappy said.

Slappy said he learned of Kobe’s death in a text message Sunday and, “I just sat in the parking lot at Costco crying for an hour.”