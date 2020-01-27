🔥Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna ‘had big plans for future’ and trademarked her name weeks before deaths🔥

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna registered her name for trademarking purposes with ‘big plans for the future’ just weeks ago, it has emerged.

The basketball icon’s plans for he and his 13-year-old daughter’s future came just before the tragic helicopter crash in California yesterday, which killed them both before their time.

Kobe and Gianna, also known as Gigi, are survived by his wife Vanessa and his daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri.

According to documents obtained by TMZ Sport, the star planned for Gianna’s nickname ‘Mambacita’ to be trademarked – following her plans to take over her dad’s legacy in basketball.

The term is in part a play on his nickname, ‘Black Mamba’.

According to the publication, the documents show that Kobe planned for Mambacita to be used on sportswear items such as sweatshirts and hats. He applied for the trademark on 30 December 2019.

Celebrities including Victoria Beckham and Alex Rodriguez have shared tributes to Kobe and Gigi since news of the tragedy broke.

VB said on Instagram: ‘This tragic loss struck us hard as a family. Kobe Bryant was an incredible figure on and off the court, a friend to David and determined to inspire the next generation.

‘The loss of a daughter and husband is unthinkable for any parent and wife.

‘David, myself and our family send all our love to Vanessa, the other girls and the families of those that were tragically lost with Kobe yesterday.’

My heart hurts so much right now. I still can’t wrap my head around this. How can it be? I learned so much from Kobe Bryant. He was naturally gifted, but had a passion for basketball like no one else I’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/72OX3Z8Sv9 — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) January 27, 2020

Meanwhile, fellow sportsman A-Rod said on Twitter: ‘My heart hurts so much right now. I still can’t wrap my head around this. How can it be?

‘I learned so much from Kobe Bryant.

‘He was naturally gifted, but had a passion for basketball like no one else I’ve ever seen.’

The LA Lakers legend was confirmed dead by the LA County Sheriff’s department as two of the nine victims of the crash.

‘There were no survivors, we have a manifest that indicates there were nine people on the aircraft – the pilot plus eight individuals,’ said L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

It’s believed the crew were travelling in foggy conditions when the accident occurred, with the crash causing a brush fire that initially halted rescue efforts.





