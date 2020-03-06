🔥Knizner’s two-run HR backs sharp outing by Cardinals’ Martiinez🔥

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez (18) throws from the bullpen mound during St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.—Young catcher Andrew Knizner, who spent a couple of months with the Cardinals in 2019, made his best impression of the spring Thursday night in the Cardinals’ second game of the day here.Knizner, who had been hitting .118, smashed a long, two-run homer to left center in the second inning to highlight a three-run homer off tough Washington Nationals lefthander Tyler Corbin after Rangel Ravelo and Austin Dean had doubled.While Knizner was serving as the designated hitter, catcher Matt Wieters threw out the Nationals’ Juan Soto trying to steal third for the second out of the second inning after Soto had opened the inning with a double.Cardinals righthander Carlos Martinez looked sharp, allowing just one hit through three innings, helped along by smooth play to his left by shortstop Tommy Edman in the third. An appreciative Martinez doffed his hat and waved it in Edman’s direction.Cardinals’ lineup1. Tommy Edman ss2. Dylan Carlson rf3. Matt Wieters c4. Tyler O’Neill lf5. Rangel Ravelo 1b6. Austin Dean rf