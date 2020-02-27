🔥Knives Out’s DVD Cover Spoils The Movie’s Killer– But Only If You Already Know Whodunnit🔥

Spoilers ahead for Knives Out.

Director Rian Johnson has become a household name over the past few years, due to his work on major releases like Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Knives Out. The latter earned the filmmaker an Academy Award for Best Screenplay, as well as plans for a future sequel. Knives Out recently arrived on DVD and Blu-ray, and the packaging actually has the potential to reveal whodunnit. But the clue is probably only obvious to those who have already seen Johnson’s acclaimed murder mystery.

Knives Out was billed as a classic whodunnit, and Rian Johnson assembled a stellar cast to bring the Thrombey family to life. The movie’s runtime revealed why each member of the family might have a motive, but it wasn’t until the film’s explosive finale that our questions were finally answered. One moviegoer purchased the steelbook version of Knives Out, where he discovered a huge key to the film’s killer. Check it out below.

Knives Out (2019) Steelbook detail! Not sure if this counts, but if you get the slipcover of the steelbook flip it around, it points to a very specific character… pic.twitter.com/n8ss22BwWq— Movie Details (@moviedetail) February 26, 2020

Spoiler alert, man! All jokes aside, it looks like Knives Out’s steelbook cover points at the ultimate villain of the acclaimed murder mystery: Chris Evans’ Ransom Drysdale. And considering that the hardcore fans are likely the ones who will purchase this version of the movie, it’s a great nod to the moviegoers who helped make Knives Out such a massive success.

Knives Out is a classic whoddunit, but Rian Johnson continually keeps the audience on its toes throughout its 130-minute runtime. The audience seemingly finds out how Harlan Thrombey in the movie’s first act; Marta believes she gave him an accidental overdose of morphine, with the antidote mysteriously missing from her nurse’s kit. But in a typical Johnson he subverts expectations, and provides a ton more twists and turns that put the previous night’s events into question.

Chris Evans’ character Ransom enters late into the movie, and quickly becomes a scene stealer. He’s an unpredictable character who goes from annoyance, to ally, to villain by the movie’s end. So it makes sense that Knives Out’s steelbook might points its attention (and knives) into the sweater clad perpetrator. The regular DVD doesn’t have the same packaging, and is therefore spoiler free.

The Knives Out official Twitter even acknowledged the above post, in a hilarious response tailor made for the fandom.

Could this be a donut hole in the donut’s hole?— Knives Out (@KnivesOut) February 27, 2020

Whoever is running Knives Out’s twitter needs a pat on the back. The response quotes one of Daniel Craig’s more ridiculous lines, which Rian Johnson admits makes absolutely no sense. Benoit Blanc is musing about the events surrounding Harlan Thrombey’s death, and tries to make a brilliant metaphor about donut holes. It’s convoluted and ridiculous, and has since become one of the most iconic lines of dialogue on Rian Johnson’s award winning script.

Clearly the fandom around Knives Out is strong, and it should be interesting to see what Rian Johnson brings to the table with his recently announced sequel. He recently asked said fans for title suggestions, to hilarious results. So while we might have to wait a few years before Benoit Blanc returns to the big screen, Johnson will likely keep anticipation up.

Knives Out is currently available on DVD and Blu-ray now.