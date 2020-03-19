🔥Knives Out Posts Clip Urging Fans To Stay Indoors With Daniel Craig’s Southern Draw🔥

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

A few weeks ago, Knives Out was still lingering in a few theaters ahead of its big splashy Blu-ray and DVD release in homes. Now people in those same homes are quarantined, able to go outside, but given few options for social activities outside of their immediate households. Luckily, there’s still plenty to watch.

With that in mind, those clever minds behind the release of the movie have realized one fun scene from the film really takes on a new context with quarantine in mind. This week, the Knives Out official account put together a fun video to show solidarity with the fans at home. Take a look.

You know the bit, it’s the part of the movie where — and spoilers obviously — Benoit Blanc announces that everyone who may have been in the house near the time of Harlan Thrombey’s death must please stay in the near vicinity as he completes his investigation.

Daniel Craig uses the most Benoit Blanc language and vocabulary one can imagine to ask the Thrombey family members to entertain his request. He “gently” requests people stay home before the officer who is actually on the case, played by Lakeith Stanfield, basically tells ‘em they have to stay put.

Knives Out is on Digital, DVD and Blu-ray now, just in time for us to all watch – or give a second watch – to the new movie. I have to say, although I am also quarantined at home with my family and can’t wait to give the movie a second watch after seeing it in theaters, I am also very happy that my family isn’t the Thrombey family.

Since the Digital release happened back in February, fans of Knives Out have been coming out of the woodwork to share additional details and Easter eggs related to the movie, so if that’s a topic you’re interested in stayed tuned, because lots of people are excited about the release still, even weeks after it has come out.

Ultimately, while Knives Out hit homes at a good time, a lot of the other studios have strategies for releasing new or recent theatrical flicks early. This includes the already-out Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the early release for Warner Bros.’ Birds of Prey and perhaps most shocking of all, the early release of Trolls World Tour onto Video On Demand (VOD), which will be coming instead of an official theater release.

It’s a wild time we’re currently living in, but ladies and gentleman, I’d like to “gently” remind you there’s still plenty to do while you’re stuck at home.

Benoit Blanc will return in Knives Out 2.