🔥Knives Out Is Soliciting For Sequel Titles (And Some Of Them Are Great)🔥

Have you heard? Lionsgate is staying in the Knives Out business! Following the critical and commercial success of Rian Johnson’s whodunnit, it was announced last week that Knives Out 2 is officially in development, and now solicitation is underway for what the sequel should be called.

Whoever’s running the Knives Out Twitter page must have known that if they sent a tweet out asking for Knives Out 2 title suggestions, they were going to get some doozies. For instance, here’s one that’s simple, yet nonetheless outstanding.

Next we have some obscenity-based wordplay for Knives Out 2 involving a different utensil.

Knives Out 2: No Forks Given— just a villain of circumstance (@villaintheblank) February 11, 2020

For those of you entertained by the Fast & Furious movies, this person suggested just using the same kind of titling pattern for the entire Knives Out franchise.

2 Knives 2 Out The Knives and the Out: Tokyo Drift Knives & Out Fast Knive Knives & Out 6 Out 7 The Fate of the Knives K9— Patrick Verona (@MasterTarantino) February 11, 2020

Since Rian Johnson has already confirmed that Daniel Craig will reprise Detective Benoit Blanc in Knives Out 2, here we have one having some pun fun with the investigator’s name.

Finally, here’s a Knives Out 2 title suggestion that’s as literal as can be, but I can imagine plenty of people would be interested in this casting.

Knives Out 2: Adam Driver Is In It— Carrie Wittmer???? (@carriesnotscary) February 11, 2020

As an added bonus, it turns out that Rian Johnson has been loving over all these amazing and hilarious Knives Out 2 title suggestions.

Talk about a Knives Out sequel began last September, shortly after Knives Out premiered at the Toronto Film Festival. At the time, Rian Johnson said that he was interested in making more Benoit Blanc-centric movies, akin to what Agatha Christie did with her detective characters, Hercule Poirot and Miss Marple.

By the beginning of January, Rian Johnson revealed that he was working on Knives Out, and a few weeks later, Daniel Craig said he was game to return. Now the project isn’t just a pipe dream, but something that Lionsgate is actually moving forward with, although it’s unclear when we’ll learn who’s joining Craig in the cast or what it’s even about. Craig’s co-stars in the first movie included Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Toni Collette, Chris Evans, Christopher Plummer, Katherine Langford, Don Johnson and more.

Regardless, Knives Out has exceeded expectations, ranking at a critically acclaimed 97% among critics on Rotten Tomatoes and crossing the $300 million mark worldwide as of today. Thanks to it, Bombshell and Midway, Lionsgate says its revenue rose 30% in its fiscal third quarter, so it’s no wonder the studio wants Rian Johnson to helm a follow-up.

