🔥Knives Out 2: What We Know So Far About The Rian Johnson Sequel🔥

A tagline in the trailer for Knives Out promised that Rian Johnson’s suspenseful thriller starring Daniel Craig would be “a whodunnit like no one has done it before,” and the twisted, wonderfully acted, and thoroughly hilarious film turned out to be just that, earning an Oscar nomination and $300 million worldwide. So, naturally, a Knives Out 2 is on the horizon.

Just like master private investigator Benoit Blanc, we have a few questions about this upcoming follow-up to Rian Johnson’s clever masterpiece which, as of now, is just a donut with a hole in the middle… a donut hole. Until we fill that hole, we shall take a deeper look into what we already know about Knives Out 2.

Rian Johnson Is Returning To Write and Direct Knives Out 2

Knives Out was a great turning point in Rian Johnson’s career as a follow-up to his polarizing, yet financially successful Star Wars: The Last Jedi, by earning impressive box office returns and widespread acclaim from critics and audiences alike. It proved to be such a wonderful experience, during production and after, that the filmmaker was inspired to change his mind about sequels and expand on the world of his mystery film with a follow-up.

The screenplay for Knives Out 2 is currently in the works by Rian Johnson, who will also be returning to direct the sequel. The quicker he finishes writing the film, the sooner we can finally see the finished product. (Fortunately, we have a few suggestions of what to include for him.)

Knives Out 2 Will Have A New Story And Setting

The cleverly constructed story of a meek, young nurse (Ana de Armas) at odds with an eccentric family after the mysterious death of their wealthy mystery novelist patriarch (Christopher Plummer) was so rich in wonderful characters and intriguing family drama that returning to the world of Knives Out is an exciting idea. Apparently, however, that will not exactly be the case for the sequel.

Instead of focusing on the continuing saga of The Thombey Clan, Rian Johnson promised in an interview with Jess Cagle on SiriusXM that Knives Out 2 will be another spin on the classic whodunit genre, but with an entirely new story in a different setting and will focus on the lives of a new cast of characters. Where it will take place, who it will be about, and who will breathe life into these characters is still up in the air at the moment, but one beloved figure of the Knives Out universe is set to make a return…

Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) Will Return

Even before Knives Out 2 was confirmed to be in development, Rian Johnson had been teasing the idea of a sequel following Daniel Craig’s southern-accented, cigar-chomping, dessert-metaphor spewing detective Benoit Blanc on another brain-scrambling case. The No Time to Die star, who also expressed interest in reprising the role prior to the official announcement of the sequel, has been confirmed by Rian Johnson to be returning for the upcoming new film.

The famed private investigator, who rose to prominence following a profile in The New Yorker of which he was the subject, at first appeared to be an unnecessary, and almost bumbling, presence in the investigation of Harlan Thrombey’s death, which seemed like an open-and-shut case of suicide. Daniel Craig’s character was even judgmental of his own deductive reasoning, on account that he was unable to identify the anonymous person who hired him for the case in the first place. However, by the conclusion of Knives Out, Benoit Blanc manages to piece together the events prior to and following Harlan Thrombey’s death with pin point accuracy, ultimately rendering any criticism of his skill a moot point.

This brand new whodunit that will, once again, put Benoit Blanc at the forefront and could be the beginning of an anthology of mysteries revolved around the detective, a la Agatha Christie’s series of Hercule Poroit novels, such as Murder on the Orient Express. Even without the possibility of seeing the likes of Jamie Lee Curtis or Chris Evans making a return as their Thrombey Family characters, that concept alone is very exciting.

What Will Be The Official Title Of Knives Out 2?

Considering that this follow-up to Knives Out is intended to be more of a new chapter in the case files of Benoit Blanc than a sequel in the traditional sense, we have to assume that the film will be given a more distinctive title than Knives Out 2, right? Perhaps it could be subtitled as A Mystery from the World of Knives Out, or A Benoit Blanc Mystery, or something along those lines, but adding a 2 does not seem to do the concept justice.

As of now, no official title has been confirmed and the sequel is only being commonly referred to as Knives Out 2, but the film’s official Twitter account enlisted the help of fans to tweet out their suggestions with some real head-turning results. Rian Johnson himself tweeted an admission that he was so entertained by reading the responses that it kept him from getting any writing on the screenplay done that day. Maybe fans should keep their eyes peeled for 2 Knives 2 Out.

How Can You Watch The Original Knives Out?

Knives Out is that rare kind of mystery thriller that is so relentlessly entertaining that it demands repeat viewings, even when you know the ending. Even if it is no longer playing in a theater near you, it can be easily accessed for viewing in the comfort of your own home.

Knives Out will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on Tuesday, February 25, but is already available to stream digitally on multiple platforms, such as Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, YouTube, Google Play, and iTunes. Be sure to catch up on Benoit Blanc’s debut mystery before his return in Knives Out 2.

