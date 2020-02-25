🔥Knifeman on roller skates stabs three in rampage on busy Bristol street🔥

A knifeman on roller skates has stabbed three people in a busy street in Bristol, south-west England.

Police and paramedics were scrambled to the Wells Road area of the city to reports of a knife rampage on Tuesday afternoon.

The victims were treated by ambulance crews before they were all rushed to hospital following the shocking incident, which unfolded at about 3pm.

Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, Avon and Somerset Police said in statement.

Officers Tasered the suspect and he was detained after threatening police with a knife, the force said.

“The man, aged in his 30s, was taken to custody were he remains. A knife was recovered from the scene,” it added.

Two men, one aged in his 20s and the other in his 50s, were stabbed in the incident and were taken to Southmead Hospital.

A third man, also aged in his 20s, suffered a head wound and was taken to the same hospital but has since been discharged.

Chief Inspector Nigel Colston, neighbourhood commander for South Bristol, praised members of the public for their bravery for intervening in the incident.

Inspector Colston said: “A full investigation is already under way and a team of detectives are working hard to establish exactly what happened.

“They have a significant number of witnesses to speak to and will be carrying out other enquiries, including house to house and CCTV enquiries in the coming days.

“Several members of the public bravely intervened in the incident and I’d like to praise their bravery and thank them for their assistance.”