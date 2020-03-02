klobuchar-dropping-out-of-2020-race-and-endorsing-biden

🔥Klobuchar dropping out of 2020 race and endorsing Biden🔥

News Uncategorized
mariya smith0

By Nicole Sganga

March 2, 2020 / 1:34 PM
/ CBS News

Senator Amy Klobuchar is suspending her presidential campaign and flying to Dallas to endorse former Vice President Joe Biden, a campaign spokesman said Monday.
The Minnesota Democrat will appear with Biden at a rally Monday night, just hours before voters in 14 states go to the polls on Super Tuesday.The move comes one day after Pete Buttigieg exited the race following Biden’s convincing victory in South Carolina. 
This is a developing story.

