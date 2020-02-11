🔥Klobuchar and Buttigieg look to build momentum in New Hampshire🔥

Manchester, New Hampshire — Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg are two candidates who weren’t among the favorites when the 2020 campaign began. But now they’re surging in New Hampshire, a state known for its surprises. “People are realizing, ‘You know what? She’s actually doing better than anyone thought.’ And I think that’s the story of my life. And that’s the story of this campaign,” Klobuchar told “CBS Evening News” on her campaign bus in Manchester.But tougher contests in Nevada and South Carolina, where Klobuchar is polling in single digits, lay ahead.

Amy Klobuchar speaks with Norah O’Donnell aboard her campaign bus.

“I’m a good campaigner. And I find a way to keep moving. And we will do that. And Nevada’s a state– this is something people don’t realize. Two women in the U.S. Senate. They have elected a majority women legislature. And so there’s gonna be some interesting things that are advantages to me in Nevada,” Klobuchar said.She said people are looking for someone they “believe and can trust.” As for former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, she called him “a force.” “He has billions of dollars. I don’t have billions of dollars. So I actually think it’s good he’s gonna be on the debate stage ’cause I’m never gonna be able to beat him on the airwaves, but I can beat him on the debate stage,” she said.

Norah O’Donnell with Pete Buttigieg.

Iowa cast Buttigieg as a center-stage candidate and expectations in New Hampshire are high. He told CBS News his message to progressive voters is “simple.””I would be the most progressive president in the last half-century. And I’m also offering a way to do it that doesn’t risk the further division and polarization that is already such a problem for our country,” Buttigieg said.He also said President Trump has his supporters, and “always will.” “But I’m also meeting so many people that come to my events. And they make it clear that they’re used to voting Republican, but they’re just sick of this. It’s part of why I believe we need to build a movement that can welcome in those who will cross over,” Buttigieg said.

