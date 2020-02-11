‘KK’ Kim cranks up long bullpen session for Cardinals

JUPITER, Fla. — The crowd of reporters and photographers, most of them Korean-based, that surrounded Kwang-Hyun “KK” Kim intensified Tuesday — if that’s possible — after the new Cardinals lefthander threw his first bullpen session. This came one day after he merely had played catch.What caught the eye was how long Kim’s session was. With camp not officially opening until Wednesday for pitchers and catchers, Kim threw 50 pitches, most with a purpose, and far more than others who tossed, such as lefthander Brett Cecil, who was nearby.Through an interpreter, the 31-year-old Kim explained, “In previous years, I’ve been throwing about 60 to 70 pitches because the first game of the exhibition game is about 60 to 70 pitches. It’s just a normal thing for me.”Generally, starters aren’t asked to throw more than 30 to 40 pitches in their first spring outings here and we don’t even know yet if Kim will be a starter or reliever.Already, Kim had a game plan in mind. “I look at my pitching balance,” he said, through the interpreter, “and that leads to ball accuracy and movement. But, today, my first day for MLB, I was a little bit nervous so I put more strength into it, compared to the regular season.”However, Kim, signed to a two-year, $8 million contract in the offseason, already has figured out the difference between the Korean League and the majors.“Major league baseball hitters, compared to Korean sluggers, there’s a lot of sluggers that hit long balls. So I’m trying to locate the ball down, compared to when I was in Korea,” said Kim. Addressing the larger throng of media Tuesday, Kim smiled and said, “The media are my friends. I’m not surprised at all.”Various teammates have welcomed Kim, including reliever John Brebbia, who is the last holdover from the Cardinals’ bullpen that included Korean-born Seung-hwan Oh during the 2017 season.“We have not gotten to the advice stage,” said Brebbia, “although, hopefully, he’ll have a lot for me.” Brebbia said he learned how to say “hello” and “thank you” and “good day,” from Oh.“But now,” said Brebbia, “I don’t even remember what I’ve forgotten.“Now, I’ve got to go Google translate a bunch of stuff to make it seem like I’ve got a great memory,” said Brebbia.Asked who had given him the best advice, Kim smiled and responded. “It’s me. Like how to find the best restaurants by searching in Google.”

