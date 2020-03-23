🔥'Kiwis – go home': New Zealand prepares to enter lockdown to stop coronavirus spread🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has called on kiwis to “go home” as the country prepares for a four-week lockdown to stem the coronavirus outbreak.

The number of coronavirus cases in New Zealand shot up to 102, more than double since Friday, as the country reported 36 new infections.

While the country currently has had no deaths, Ms Adern said on Monday that a foreign origin of two cases could not be established and were believed to show signs of community transmission.

While the total confirmed cases is still relatively low compared to some countries, she said: “We have always said we will act early, decisively and go hard. And we will.”

Jacinda Ardern announced the new measures during a press conference (Getty Images)

Speaking at a press conference, the PM announced that the country will move into its highest alert level, with all-non-essential services, schools and offices to be shut over the next 48 hours.

The move means bars, cafes, restaurants, gyms, pools, libraries and cinemas will all be shut.

Ms Adern said that supermarkets, service stations and pharmacies would remain open but all schools would close from Tuesday.

“We are all now preparing to go into self isolation as a nation,” the PM told a news conference.

Ms Ardern said the decisions will place the most significant restriction on New Zealanders’ movements in modern history, but it was needed to save lives and slow the virus.

She added that tens of thousands of people could die without these measures.

“The worst-case scenario is simply intolerable, it would represent the greatest loss of New Zealanders’ lives in our history and I will not take that chance,” she said.

“I say to all New Zealanders: the government will do all it can to protect you. Now I’m asking you to do everything you can to protect all of us. Kiwis – go home,” she added.

“The situation here is moving at pace, and so must we. The trajectory is very clear, act now or risk the virus taking hold as it has elsewhere.”

Ms Ardern also said if the country did not lock down New Zealand could face a death toll beyond anything ever experienced before so she wanted to give health services “a fighting chance”.​

“We currently have 102 cases, but so did Italy once, now the virus has overwhelmed their health system, and hundreds of people are dying every day,” she said.

“Today, get your neighbour’s phone number, set up a community group chat, get your gear to work from home, cancel social gatherings of any size or shape, prepare to walk around the block while keeping a two-metre distance between you.

“If in doubt, don’t go out,” she added.

People lined up outside supermarkets shortly after the announcement to stack up essentials, despite assurances from the government that there were sufficient supplies and stores will remain open.

A family packs its shopping into their car in a supermarket in central Christchurch, New Zealand (AP)

Crowds were also expected at domestic airports as New Zealanders return home before complete lockdown takes effect for the next four weeks.

New Zealand has already closed its borders to foreign nationals.

Police Chief Mike Bush said more officers will be seen across the country to make sure instructions are followed and order is maintained.

“We don’t want to get to a place where we need to enforce these instructions, but we will if required,” Mr Bush told reporters.

Ms Ardern said the cabinet agreed that effective immediately, the country of 5 million people would move into alert level 3 nationwide, and after 48 hours it will be at the highest level 4. ​

The move also comes after neighbouring Australia, which has thousands of Covid-19 cases, implemented tougher measures on Monday, but has stopped short of self-isolation.

Schools will be closed from Tuesday, except for children of essential workers such as our doctors, nurses, ambulance drivers and police. Schools will close entirely from midnight Wednesday.

Workplaces were asked to implement alternative ways of working.​

New Zealand’s opposition National Party said it had put on hold its campaign for a general election on September 19.

Ms Ardern said there was no impact on the election for now.