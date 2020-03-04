🔥Kissing is 'potentially dangerous' amid coronavirus outbreak, Tory peer warns🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A Tory peer has warned that kissing could be “potentially dangerous” among the coronavirus outbreak.

Conservative Lord Bethell has said that even kisses on cheeks should be avoided to help battle the risk of Covid-19 spreading.

The intervention came after scientist Lord Winston spoke of how he had avoided being kissed twice in one day.

The Labour peer said it was “something we should not be doing”.

Lord Bethell – a whip in the upper house – agreed and pointed out the “real problem” was people touching their nose on average up to 100 times a day.

Lord Winston said two people had tried to kiss him in a day (PA)

It comes as it was revealed that a total of 85 people in the UK have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Speaking at Westminster on Tuesday, Lord Bethell said: “Kissing is wonderful but potentially dangerous.”

He added: “We have had detailed conversations about kissing, shaking hands, fist-bumping and all manner of social intercourse.

“The guidance from the chief medical officer is clear. It is the touching of your own nose that is the real problem.

“The average person touches their own nose between 70 and 100 times a day. That is why we focus on the message of washing hands.

“Because if your hands are clean, it doesn’t matter how many times you touch your nose.

“But if they are dirty, whether through shaking hands or by touching a door handle or whatever it is, the germs are there and they can be conveyed. That is why we focus on that.”

Lord Winston said: “It seems to me that simply not shaking hands is only part of the problem.

“Social kissing seems, to me, something that we should not be doing. It’s very easy to do that.

“Somebody has tried to kiss me twice today and I don’t mean in a way that my wife, who might be listening, is concerned.

“We have to realise we should not be touching our nose, our mouth, our eyes.”

The Government has stressed the importance of the public washing their hands thoroughly on a regular basis in an effort to prevent infection.

The Conservative peer made his comments as the House of Lords questioned the Government over its battle plan to tackle the spread of Covid-19.

The 27-page document was published as it was revealed that the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus in the UK had risen to 51.