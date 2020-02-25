Kirkwood woman Joanna Serenko joins Nick Jonas’ team on ‘The Voice’

THE VOICE — Season: 18 — Contestant Gallery — Pictured: Joanna Serenko — (Photo by: Chris Haston/NBC)

St. Louis has another new “Voice” to listen out for as Joanna Serenko successful passed through the blind rounds on Monday’s night’s broadcast of “The Voice,” now in its 18th season.The 18-year-old Kirkwood woman wowed the four coaches with her rendition of the Beatles “All My Loving.”Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and debuting coach Nick Jonas were first to turn their chairs around for her, meaning they each wanted her for their respective teams. Blake Shelton turned his chair around for her moments later, earning her a clean sweep.All the judges were surprised at her age. Shelton said he didn’t know in which season he’d ever heard such an effortless, powerful vocal. But he said he knows there’s no way she would choose him as her coach. Still, he felt compelled to push his button for her.Legend said she gave them chills listening to her, the type of moments they live for. He said she sounded assured, had so much control, and said he really wanted to be her coach. Jonas chimed in and said she’ll probably pick Legend, and thanked her for letting him hear her sing. Clarkson chimed in and said she’d be really good for the show and she can’t wait to see what she’ll do next.But it was Jonas who stood up, literally, and fought for Serenko, and she chose him as her coach.Serenko’s official “The Voice” bio has this to say about her: “Joanna started piano and voice lessons at 6 and later went on to join marching band, show choir and musical theater. After opening for a local musician in high school, Joanna started to gain traction in her community and recently won a citywide talent competition. Joanna’s mother is a nurse and would love for her to pursue a job in the medical field. However, her mom and dad are very encouraging of her musical aspirations and are both in support of her in decision to put college on hold and pave her own path while chasing her dreams on “The Voice.”The blind rounds continue Tuesday night on NBC.

Kennedy Holmes

THE VOICE — “Live Finale” Episode 1519A — Pictured: Kennedy Holmes — (Photo by: Tyler Golden/NBC)

During season 15 of “The Voice,” Florissant teenager Kennedy Holmes was the first St. Louis-area singer to make it to the show’s finals. Though she looked like the show’s frontrunner, she was the first singer eliminated in the finals. We’re still smarting over that one. Since “The Voice,” Kennedy has been performing at special events throughout St. Louis.​

Vino Alan

Former St. Louisan and Waynesville, Mo., native Vino Alan looked like he was headed straight to the finals on “The X Factor” in 2012 — tattooed head and all. His elimination in the show’s live rounds, after singing the Righteous Brothers’ “You’ve Lost that Loving Feeling,” was a shock. Alan’s mentor on the show was L.A. Reid.

Audri Bartholomew

Competing alongside Kennedy Holmes on Jennifer Hudson’s team on “The Voice,” at least for a while, was Audri Bartholomew. She passed the blind auditions after her performance of Lauren Allred’s “Never Enough” from “The Greatest Showman.” Bartholomew, of O’Fallon, Mo., was eliminated in the show’s battle rounds after her rendition of Mariah Carey’s “Always Be My Baby.” She studies musical theater at Millikin University in Illinois and was a 2015 and 2016 finalist in the St. Louis Teen Talent Competition.

Tess Boyer

Shakira (left) and Tess Boyer on “The Voice. ” Photo by Tyler Golden/NBC

NBC

Former St. Louis Rams cheerleader Tess Boyer performed on “The Voice” in 2014 with “Wings” by Little Mix, Paramore’s “Ain’t It Fun” and more, making it as far as the Top 10. By the time she was eliminated, the Glen Carbon singer had been on Blake Shelton’s, Usher’s and Shakira’s teams.

Amber Bullock

Amber Bullock arrives at the BET Awards on Sunday, July 1, 2012, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

“Sunday Best” may not have had the high profile of “American Idol” or “The Voice,” but the BET show hosted by Kirk Franklin was the biggest televised competition for the gospel community. St. Louis’ Amber Bullock won the competition in 2011, after a voting snafu caused a weeklong delay for the results. Bullock followed the win with her debut EP, “Thank You.”

Curtis Finch Jr.

St. Louis gospel singer Curtis Finch Jr. nabbed a Top 10 spot on “American Idol” in 2013 on the strength of performances of Luther Vandross’ “Superstar” and R. Kelly’s “I Believe I Can Fly.” Though he was booted his first week in the Top 10, he gained new fans in judges Nicki Minaj and Mariah Carey. Minaj even threatened to leave the show if he was eliminated. Finch was seen on “The Tonight Show,” “Today” and “Access Hollywood.”

James Irwin

James Irwin’s first go-round on “The Voice,” in 2013, wasn’t a good one. None of the coaches turned their big chairs for him. But when Irwin returned the next season, Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Cee Lo Green and Christina Aguilera all spun around for his performance of R.E.M.’s “Losing My Religion.” Irwin joined Levine’s team and was eliminated in the knockout rounds after performing “Break Even” by the Script. He’s the first singer in “Voice” history to go from no turns to four turns.

Caroline Glaser

Caroline Glaser sings on “The Voice.” NBC photo

NBC

It was straight from Picasso’s Coffee House in St. Charles to “The Voice” for Chesterfield’s Caroline Glaser, who fell just shy of making it into the show’s Top 12 in 2013. She was on Adam Levine’s team and performed songs such as Ed Sheeran’s “The A Team” and Elton John’s “Tiny Dancer.” She also landed a gig touring with Straight No Chaser and debuted her self-titled EP at billboard.com.

Christina Jones

O’Fallon, Ill., native Christina Jones went straight to Hollywood for this year’s reboot of “American Idol,” signing Gladys Knight’s “You’re the Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me.” She was eliminated in the Hollywood rounds. In July, “Idol” finalist Ada Vox shared the stage with Jones at Hamburger Mary’s St. Louis. Jones won the Fox Performing Arts Foundation’s St. Louis Teen Talent Competition in 2017.

Gabbii Jones

South St. Louis singer Gabbii Jones has the distinction of being called a rock star by Lionel Richie on “American Idol” in 2018. She killed it with Ariana Grande’s “Dangerous Woman” but was eliminated in the Hollywood rounds. Jones previously had auditioned for “The Voice” and is a graduate of Central Visual and Performing Arts High School.

Tish Haynes Keys

Tish Haynes Keys’ time on “The Voice” early in 2018 was a true roller-coaster ride for the St. Louis singer. After sailing through the blind auditions with Aretha Franklin’s “Chain of Fools,” her journey included hopping from Adam Levine’s team to Kelly Clarkson’s team; she was eliminated, stolen, saved and eliminated again. Her songs on the show included Labelle’s “Lady Marmalade,” Etta James’ “At Last” and Rufus featuring Chaka Khan’s “Sweet Thing.” She’s working on her debut EP and will perform on New Year’s Eve at River City Casino.

Ashley Lusk

Ashley Lusk with Katy Perry (left), Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan

Ashley Lusk of Eureka is quite experienced with “American Idol.” She was seen during seasons 14 and 15 by judges Jennifer Lopez, Keith Urban and Harry Connick Jr. and on the 2018 reboot by Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. She was eliminated in the 2018 Hollywood rounds. Though her TV time was minimal, she was able to snag a selfie. Lusk attends St. Louis Community College.

Aloha Mi’Sho

Auditioning alongside Nikko Smith in 2005 was Aloha Mi’Sho (known at the time as Mischeaux), who ascended to the Top 20 before being eliminated. She was sang Beyoncé’s “Work It Out” and Alicia Keys’ “You Don’t Know My Name” and became known for the flower she wore in her hair. She’s currently one half of the popular St. Louis duo the Knuckles.

Theresa Payne

Theresa Payne performs a song during Scrub and Ace Ha’s set at Old Rock House in St. Louis on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. Scrub and Ace Ha were originally scheduled to perform at LouFest in Forest Park before the festival was canceled on Wednesday. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

St. Louis singer Theresa Payne performed on “The Voice” in 2014, delivering Beyoncé’s “Crazy in Love,” but none of the judges turned their chairs for her. She was seen on the show in montage form. Shakira accused her of singing behind the beat. Payne recently performed as Whitney Houston at An Undercover Weekend at Delmar Hall and opened for the War and Treaty at the Duck Room at Blueberry Hill.

Nikko Smith

Nikko Smith performs at Nelly’s 9th Annual Black and White Ball at the Four Seasons Hotel on Sunday, December 21, 2014. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Nikko Smith, son of St. Louis baseball legend Ozzie Smith, competed on Season 4 of “American Idol” after auditioning in St. Louis. Smith got as far as the live semifinals; he was eliminated just outside of the Top 10. But after semifinalist Mario Vazquez mysteriously dropped out of the show, Smith was reinstated — then eliminated again. He was known as the Comeback Kid and performed songs such as Tevin Campbell’s “Can We Talk,” Sisqo’s “Incomplete” and Stevie Wonder’s “Part-Time Lover.”

Patrick Thomson

Patrick Thomson on “The Voice.” Photo by Tyler Golden, NBC

NBC

Festus’ Patrick Thomson landed on “The Voice” in 2014, finding a spot on Adam Levine’s team after his performance of Marshall Tucker Band’s “Can’t You See.” Thomson landed in the Top 20 after moving to Shakira’s team and was eliminated after singing Ray LaMontagne’s “Trouble” — though that performance was considered his best of the season.

