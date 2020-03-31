Kirkwood School District reports cases of COVID-19

KIRKWOOD — An undisclosed number of COVID-19 illnesses have been reported in people connected to Kirkwood schools.The cases were confirmed at least 14 days after schools closed on March 13, according to a statement released Tuesday by the Kirkwood School District.”COVID-19 is now identified as community spread in the St. Louis area, which means health officials will not contact the school district when there is a new case,” read the statement. “Any information we have has been shared directly with us by the person or family of someone with a positive COVID-19 diagnosis. As we continue to see more cases identified, we will not be able to verify and send notifications.”• Retail stores in the region that are cutting hours or closing due to the coronavirus

• Area restaurants that are closing, switching to carryout or otherwise adjusting due to the coronavirus• Fundraising campaigns will benefit artists, restaurant workers in St. Louis• Area events canceled or postponed• COVID-19 cases in Missouri by county• Cases in Missouri by date• Cases in the United States• CDC fact sheet: Prevention and treatment

The Missouri Department of Conservation announced Tuesday that it will waive requirements for fishing permits or trout tags from March 27 through April 15 to help Missourians looking for recreation while maintaining distance from other people to fight the spread of the coronavirus and Covid-19, the disease the virus causes.

Cody Lee Pfister, 26, of Warrenton, has been charged by the Warren County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office with a terrorist threat in the second degree.

The city is closing tennis, basketball, racquetball and handball, pickleball courts and roller rinks until at least April 22.

The woman who died, Jazmond Dixon, was a biomedical services employee who worked at the American Red Cross in St. Louis.

Officials in both states gave updates Wednesday on the spread of the coronavirus and financial relief they’re trying to provide.

In the video, it appears the man licks a row of deodorant at a Walmart about an hour west of St. Louis.

Advocates forNursing homes and extended care facilities worldwide have been especially hard hit by the spread of COVID-19, which is particularly dangerous to older adults and people with preexisting health conditions.

The H1N1 flu that caused a pandemic in 2009 was much less deadly and contagious than COVID-19.

Roads in O’Fallon, Wilmore, Fairground and Carondelet parks will be closed to traffic. Forest Park will also close some roads.

The guard will help Missouri coordinate its response to the coronavirus. The mobilization lasts until May 15, unless the governor extends it.