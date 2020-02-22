Kirkwood School District names new superintendent amid School Board kerfuffle

David Ulrich was named superintendent of Kirkwood School District effective July 1, 2020.

Courtesy Kirkwood schools

KIRKWOOD — A Colorado superintendent will take the top job in the Kirkwood School District starting in July, the district said Friday.David Ulrich, superintendent of Moffat County School District in Craig, Colorado, will replace Michele Condon, who is retiring after this school year.Ulrich previously worked as principal at Lee’s Summit North High School and as director of secondary education for the North Kansas City School District. He also taught social studies at North Kansas City High School. His doctorate in educational leadership is from St. Louis University.The Kirkwood School Board voted unanimously to hire Ulrich, according to the district. A district spokeswoman said she did not know when the vote took place. The announcement follows a kerfuffle earlier this month when the board drafted and then dropped a censure resolution against board member Julie Backer that accused her of misteps, including making comments that cause a newly hired superintendent to back out of his contract.Backer signed a statement apologizing for statements and actions that were “inconsistent” with board policies and norms.After the board released the resolution and related documents, Backer said in a statement she was “the victim of a politically motivated hit job to get me off of the Board of Education by any means possible,” referring to her upcoming re-election bid and opposition to a bond issue on the April ballot that would fund a new elementary school.”I do not believe that the proposal for the construction of a new elementary school is appropriate and I will not be silenced,” Backer said in her statement.The board’s censure resolution also included allegations that she had attended special education meetings about individual students with their parents “as political muscle,” and had promised a school zoning exemption to a potential home buyer. The resolution blamed Backer for a previously hired superintendent changing his mind about coming to the district two years ago, before Condon took the job.The board had voted unanimously in January, 2018, to hire Jeff Arnett, a deputy superintendent at a school district in the Austin, Texas, area. Two months later, the board canceled the contract.According to the censure resolution, Backer met with Arnett after he was hired and told him “if he didn’t take care of a certain administrator, he would have a short stay at Kirkwood.” Backer also offered her real estate services to Arnett and pushed one of her home listings in “uncomfortable emails,” the resolution said.”Such statements were among reasons recounted by (Arnett) as justification for refusing to honor his contract,” according to the draft resolution.In her follow-up statement, Backer said the claims were false, and that she only provided Arnett a Realtor referral and did not have any home listings until March 2019.

Adria Moore teaches at Wild Horse Elementary School alongside her former fifth-grade teacher, Vito Polizzi.

Nisha Patel started a three-year contract at the Jefferson County school district in July.

Julie Backer apologized for statements and actions that were inconsistent with board policy.

“It’s like every amazing kid I ever had in one building”

The intention is that by adding 20 minutes to each day, the district can accrue enough instructional hours to end the school year before Memorial Day.

The project involves students at four different schools, who wouldn’t normally encounter each other in the classroom.

Nationwide, black men make up 2% of public school teachers.

Board President Darnel Frost was to present the resolution, accusing board member Julie Backer of ethics policy violations.

David Ulrich was named superintendent of Kirkwood School District effective July 1, 2020.