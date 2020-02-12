🔥Kirkwood School Board member used her position to promote real estate business, among other conflicts, district says🔥

KIRKWOOD — A Kirkwood School Board member forced out a newly hired superintendent, promised a school zoning exemption to a potential home buyer, and attended student discipline and special education meetings with parents “as political muscle,” according to a resolution of censure on Monday’s board agenda.The board dropped its plan to vote on censuring board member Julie Backer after she signed a statement Monday apologizing for statements and actions that were “inconsistent” with board policies and norms.”Julie Backer agrees that some of her efforts should be more directed towards unified Board action as opposed to personal advocacy,” reads the statement, which was also signed by board president Darnel Frost.Backer, who was first elected to the board in 2014, could not be reached Tuesday. In an earlier statement in response to the censure proposal, Backer said, “It is unprecedented and outrageous that fellow school board members would attack another member publicly so close to re-election … I am proud of my record working on behalf of students, parents, grandparents and residents of Kirkwood School District.”The censure resolution was drafted after an emergency meeting of the board earlier this month. The board on Tuesday released the full censure resolution and supporting documents.In October 2018, the board was informed that Backer had attended meetings for individualized education programs and other meetings with parents and school officials, at which she disagreed with district policy positions and was “alleged to be offering her services as political muscle due to her (position),” according to the censure resolution.