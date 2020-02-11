🔥Kirkwood School Board drops plan to censure board member🔥

KIRKWOOD — The Kirkwood School Board removed from its Monday meeting agenda a resolution to censure board member Julie Backer for allegedly violating board policies.The board’s president, Darnel Frost, was to present the resolution, which had been drafted after an emergency meeting of the board earlier this month. Instead, he read a statement saying he and Backer had resolved the concerns and that he would remove the censure resolution from the agenda without a vote.According to the board’s agenda, Backer had violated seven ethics rules involving conflicts of interest and confidential information.Backer is up for re-election in April. There is also a bond issue on the April ballot that would fund a new elementary school on land owned by the district on Dougherty Ferry Road. Backer voted against placing the bond issue on the ballot.“It is unprecedented and outrageous that fellow school board members would attack another member publicly so close to re-election,” Backer said in an earlier statement. “I am proud of my record working on behalf of students, parents, grandparents and residents of Kirkwood School District.”The resolution also would have removed Backer from board committees including a superintendent search committee.Monday’s meeting had been moved to North Kirkwood Middle School to accommodate a larger-than-normal crowd of a few hundred residents, including many supporters of Backer.