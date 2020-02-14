Kirkwood man gets 4 years in prison for embezzling $3.8M from employer

KIRKWOOD — A man from Kirkwood who embezzled $3.8 million from his employer was sentenced in federal court Thursday to four years in prison.Bryan Vonderahe, 45, bought luxury vehicles and trips for himself, relatives and friends to Florida, Colorado and Las Vegas, prosecutors said. He also gambled away some of the money and spent more on mortgage payments and day-to-day living expenses, they said.Vonderahe has forfeited a Range Rover, a Cadillac Escalade and his home in the 1900 block of Windy Hill Road to begin paying back the money.He stole the money from the Boyd Group, which owns real estate and runs mattress and waterbed retailers The Bedroom Store, Boyd Sleep and Accent Furniture.Vonderahe, the CFO and controller, set himself up as a sham vendor, wrote about 500 company checks to himself from January 2012 to January 2019, then falsified company records and financial statements to cover up his theft, prosecutors said.

Want to stay smart about what’s happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I’ll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small.

Weekday updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community.

Union Pacific, which has used the property as a corporate retreat, is selling it as part of cost-cutting measures

In a court filing, the U.S. Trustee’s office said that Americore Holdings CEO Grant White “grossly mismanaged” his business and “has not operated the hospitals in a manner that is consistent with public safety and welfare.”

Union Pacific, which has used the property as a corporate retreat, is selling it as part of cost-cutting measures

St. Ann-based grocer to reduce its debt by more than $400 million under an agreement with a majority of its lenders

The $327 million, 850,000-square-foot Iron Hill development at Chouteau and South Grand calls for stores, apartments, restaurants and one or two hotels.

The change will affect viewers who use a rooftop or indoor antenna. It will not impact cable and satellite subscribers.

The district will begin looking at programs beyond its borders under new CEO expected to be named soon.

Taubman owns or leases 26 regional shopping centers in the United States and Asia, while Simon has stakes in more than 220 malls and other retail properties in the United States and international markets.

More than half the workers who entered their 50s with stable, full-time jobs were laid off or pushed out at least once by age 65, according to one analysis.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — For the past two weeks of a federal trial brought by Missouri’s largest peach farm against German agribusiness giants Ba…