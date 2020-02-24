🔥Kirk Douglas leaves bulk of $60 million fortune to charity – and 'nothing' to son Michael Douglas🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

The late actor Kirk Douglas has reportedly left the bulk of his $61 million fortune to charity.

According to The Mirror, the Douglas Foundation will receive $50 million of his estate. It is not clear where the remaining $11 million will go, but Kirk has reportedly left no money to his actor son Michael Douglas, who is estimated to be worth $278 million himself.

The Douglas Foundation was set up by Kirk and his wife Anne in 1964.

According to the foundation website, Kirk was inspired to set it up after experiencing poverty in his childhood as “the son of immigrants who migrated from Russia in the early 20th Century.”

The website states the primary focus is “to help those who cannot help themselves” with a primary focus on “improving education and health” and “developing new opportunities for children.”

Previous beneficiaries of the Douglas Foundation include the Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles, the Douglas Family Early Childhood Center and St Lawrence University.

The late actor, who starred in a number of films including Spartacus, died on 5th February 2020 at the age of 103.

“It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103” Michael Douglas confirmed in a statement.