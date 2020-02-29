kingston-stabbing:-teenager-left-fighting-for-life-after-early-morning-attack-in-south-west-london

A teenager is fighting for his life after being stabbed during an early-morning attack in south west London. 

Police were called at 3.40am on Saturday to reports of an incident in Wood Street, Kingston.

Officers found a man, believed to be aged 19, with stab wounds. 

He was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition. His next-of-kin are aware.

Two men, aged 20 and 18, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The 20-year-old has been taken to hospital after suffering injuries during the incident. His condition is not thought to be serious, police said. 

A crime scene remains in place. Officers will be on patrol in Kingston town centre throughout the day.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 1255/29Feb, or call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

