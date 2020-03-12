KINGDOM – Credit: JUHAN NOH/Netflix To finally address the cliffhanger, Kingdom season 2 is arriving on Netflix on Friday, March 13. Who is going to win this war?Kingdom season 2 premieres on Netflix on Friday, March 13, 2020. The new season will be added to Netflix at 12: 01 a.m.If you stay up late tonight, you can binge-watch the season as soon as Netflix releases it!There are a million zombie movies/shows out there (okay, maybe not a million), but Kingdom is still nothing like what you’ve seen before.It is refreshing, creepy, and follows a great storyline without unnecessary fluff. With just six episodes, this Korean Netflix Original made for a better watch than mainstream horror shows. Not to mention THAT cliffhanger!Even though the gap between season 1 and season 2 of the show seems unfair, I’m glad it is at least happening. Who will survive?The second season will pick up right from where season 1 left us. Spoilers ahead! The crown prince, his tired army, and Seo Bi trying to come in terms with the truth. It’s not the sun but the temperature. Yikes!Thankfully, even though it seemed at the end of season 1 that Seo Bi won’t make it, she apparently does. The recently released trailer by Netflix gives us a glimpse of what is coming our way. The prince wishes to take back what is his – the throne, with the support of common people.Meanwhile, the evil queen, who faked her pregnancy, is willing to do anything to get him out of her way.As per the cast, Ju Ji-Hoon, Bae Doo-na, Ryoo Seung-Ryong, Kim Hye-Jun, Kim Sang-Ho, Kim Sung-Kyu, Heo Jun-Ho, and Jun Suk-Ho are all back to play their parts. There will be a lot of new faces as well, including the famous actress Jun Ji Hyun.Check out the trailer below if you haven’t already!Just like the first season, the second season will also consist of six episodes, and we’re expecting they’ll each be about an hour long or so.Is Moo-young’s son the next King? Will Seo Bi succeed in finding the cure for the disease? Will the crown prince claim the throne or the queen will get rid of him? Who will make it out alive? All will be answered tonight.Catch Kingdom season 2 on Netflix at midnight PT tonight!