King Princess’ concert at the Pageant is sold out

King Princess performs at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Friday, April 19, 2019, in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Amy Harris

King Princess’ concert Thursday night at the Pageant is sold out. Kilo Kish is also on the bill. Show time is at 8 p.m. Get more information at thepageant.com.

