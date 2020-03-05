king-county,-washington-says-20-new-confirmed-cases-of-coronavirus

🔥King County, Washington says 20 new confirmed cases of coronavirus🔥

News
mariya smith0

(Reuters) – Twenty new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in King County, Washington, health officials there said on Thursday, bringing the total to 51.

“This is a critical moment in the growing outbreak of COVID-19 in King County. All King County residents should follow Public Health recommendations. Together, we may potentially impact the spread of the disease in our community,” the county said.

Ten people have died of coronavirus in King County, and there are now 70 cases statewide in Washington state.

Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Sandra Maler

