🔥Kimono: Kyoto To Catwalk review — From Jedi to John Galliano, a forensic history of a treasured garment🔥

Going Out in London Discover

Following the unprecedented number of visitors who turned up for last year’s Mary Quant retrospective and with the success of the phenomenal Dior exhibition still fresh in gallery-goers minds, the V&A unveils its latest fashion crowd-pleaser this week. But this time it’s without a designer logo.

Kimono: Kyoto To Catwalk is a forensic and all-encompassing study which not only offers a deep dig into the history of one of the world’s most treasured and significant clothing traditions but also unearths the ways in which the kimono has infiltrated the fashion world, reflected culture and criss-crossed the globe.

Beginning with the kimono favoured by courtesans of 17th-century Japan and ending with Obi-Wan Kenobi’s legendary Jedi ensemble, the exhibition makes a case for the country’s rich and endangered artisanal tradition as one that has given more to the global fashion conversation than the couture houses of Paris.

As visitors learn of the intricate adorning technique, delicate weaving and complex creation process that lies behind some of the collection’s most masterful pieces, it’s easy to see why. And the importance of the kimono as a signifier of celebrity, style and seduction is also evident as the exhibition seeks to rid the garment from some of its more limiting geisha stereotypes.

For the fashion fan, it is the contemporary element of this showcase that is most compelling. Since the early days of export, the kimono has been subject to endless transformations, the most recent of which include designs by John Galliano and Rei Kawakubo — a dress designed by Alexander McQueen and worn by Bjork on the cover of iconic album Homogenic also stands among the starriest attractions. Their inclusion in this story highlights Japan as a country in which the past and future can coexist harmoniously.

During a time in which the fashion industry is increasingly inspired by a democratic take on clothing, which speaks to vast proportions of society instead of an elite few, this show also pinpoints the kimono, both unisex and utilitarian, as ahead of its time.

Witness a kimono once owned by Freddie Mercury, who was drawn to the garment for its ability to challenge ideas surrounding gender and sexuality norms. It stands among the most thought-provoking pieces.

From Saturday to June 21, V&A Museum (vam.ac.uk)

London exhibitions coming soon – In pictures