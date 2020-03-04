🔥Kimberley Walsh hints Girls Aloud could reunite for 20th anniversary tour🔥

Kimberley Walsh has suggested that a Girls Aloud comeback could be on the cards for 2022 to mark the band’s 20th anniversary.

The girl band, which consisted of Walsh, Cheryl, Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts and Sarah Harding, formed in 2002 on TV talent show Popstars: The Rivals.

The group went on hiatus in 2009 but briefly reunited in 2012 for their 10th anniversary, before announcing their split on Twitter just hours after their final concert at Liverpool’s Echo Arena in March 2013.

Discussing the possibility of another comeback in a new interview with The Sun, Walsh, 38, said that 2022 is still a “long way off” but admitted that she has “a lot of love for all the girls.”

“We do have an anniversary coming up,” she said. “It will have been 20 years in 2022, it’s a long way off still.

“Everybody is busy at the moment, but I have a lot of love for all the girls, I’m proud of all of them.

“All the songs feel like a distant memory, but if I hear them then I think they’re good, I’m glad I still get to spend time with the girls and see them.”

Walsh also told the paper that she recently met up with I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! star Coyle, 34, dismissing rumours of a rift between them.

“I saw Nadine the other day in London and it was so nice to catch up with her, it’s been a while,” she said. “We just bumped into each other at an event, it made me feel nostalgic.”

Coyle recently seemed less hopeful about the prospect of a Girls Aloud reunion, telling Hello! magazine that getting the band back together would be “like moving a mountain” as “so many people are involved.”

“People are always asking if we’ll do something for our 20 year anniversary,” she said.

“It would be nice, but it takes so much – it’s like moving a mountain. So many people are involved, and it would take a lot of planning and organising.

“I’m not thinking about that at the moment, but I’m definitely very fond of everything we’ve done, and it’s always really nice to support each other.”

Meanwhile Cheryl, 36, previously suggested that the 2012 reunion was enough and that a comeback was not on the cards “right now.”

“We reformed before and I think there is a limited amount of time[s] that you can reform,” she told Capital Breakfast in 2018.

“Honestly, we had so much fun. You never know, you can never say never, but I don’t think so right now. Who knows?”

Since the group went their separate ways, Cheryl has released four solo albums and had five number one singles. She also appeared as a judge on The X Factor from 2008 to 2010.

Walsh has enjoyed a successful theatre career, appearing in West End productions such as Shrek the Musical and BIG the Musical, while Roberts, 34, released a solo album in 2011 and was recently crowned the winner of the first UK series of The Masked Singer.

Coyle’s solo album was released in 2010, followed by an EP in 2018, and the singer appeared on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here in 2019.

Harding’s solo album Threads came out in 2015. The 38-year-old has also had acting roles in Coronation Street and St Trinian’s 2 and was crowned the winner of Celebrity Big Brother in 2017.