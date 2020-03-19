🔥Kim Kardashian West misses famous sisters during coronavirus social distancing🔥

Kim Kardashian West has said that she is missing her sisters as the family members self-isolate separately during the coronavirus outbreak.

The famous family live in California where a state of emergency has been declared and 190 people have tested positive for the virus.

The reality TV star urged fans stay inside and not to ignore warnings about Covid-19.

While in isolation, Kim 39, said she found a photo of her with sister Khloe and told fans she was finding it difficult to be away from her loved ones.

In an Instagram post she wrote: “I was organising my photos in my phone and found this and miss my sisters but we are all social distancing and staying away from each other all separately self quarantined.

“It’s hard but we have to do this for our safety and for everyone else’s. PLEASE do not ignore the severity of the warnings to stay inside to stop the spread of this virus. We will all get through this! #TogetherApart.”

Her Ssister Kylie Jenner, 22, told fans her pregnancy had prepared her for isolation.

The cosmetics entrepreneur famously hid away while expecting daughter Stormi, now aged two.

Kylie’s post: The youngest Jenner sister revealed she was suprisingly prepared (Instagram)

She told her Instagram followers that she had been in isolation for eight days and said: “My pregnancy prepared me for this. I didn’t leave the house for months.”

The Kardashian-Jenner clan are not the only famous faces staying at home during the viral outbreak.

Oscar-winning actress Laura Dern shared a message of “hope and positivity” on social media, holding up a sign reading “sending love.”

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot posted a video of her and other Hollywood stars including Jamie Dornan, Sarah Silverman and Amy Adams singing John Lennon’s Imagine.

Ellen DeGeneres has been sharing videos of her phoning her celebrity friends like Justin Timberlake and Chrissy Teigen, as she battles boredom after production on her chat show was suspended.

Sir Anthony Hopkins also updated fans on how he is spending his time indoors.

The Oscar-winning actor shared a video of himself playing piano for his pet cat and said: “Niblo is making sure I stay healthy and demands I entertain him in exchange…” Sir Anthony, 82, added “cats” along with a shrugging emoji.