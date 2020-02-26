🔥Kim Kardashian throws a punch at Kourtney in explosive Keeping Up With The Kardashians trailer🔥

A heated row between Kim and Kourtney Kardashian turns physical in a dramatic new teaser for Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The trailer, released ahead of the hit reality show’s 18th series, sees Kim, 39, and Kourtney, 40, become embroiled in a huge argument.

Kourtney shouts “You’ve nothing to say” at her sister while pointing her finger, before throwing a water bottle and moving in Kim’s direction.

Kim then warns her “Don’t ever come at me like that” before appearing to throw a punch at her sibling.

Kim appeared to throw a punch at her older sister (E! YouTube)

The camera then cuts to younger sister Kendall Jenner, who hints at yet more drama as she says that “buttons have been pushed.”

Elsewhere in the trailer, Kourtney also exchanges strong words with Khloe Kardashian, who asks her: “Why do you have to have an attitude?”

Kourtney then hits back with “Just don’t involve yourself in business that is not yours,” prompting Khloe, 35, to respond: “Then don’t talk about it in front of me.”

Khloe Kardashian is shocked that Kim has contacted her ex (YouTube)

Another scene shows Khloe look shocked as Kim reveals that she has invited her sister’s ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares one-year-old daughter True, to dinner.

Kourtney previously revealed that she will be stepping back from the reality show to spend more time with her children Mason, 10, Penelope, seven, and Reign, five.

The Look Book: Kourtney Kardashian

“I’ve just decided to spend more time as a mum and put more of my energy there,” she told Entertainment Tonight in November.

“You’ll have to see more of it on the new season, which is being filmed currently.”

Khloe added: “We love Kourtney and we will miss Kourtney, and whatever she decides to do.

“But people come and people go all the time in this family, I feel like it’s a revolving door. Kourtney might leave this week, but she’ll be back. They all come back.”

The new series of Keeping Up With The Kardashians will debut on E! On Thursday, March 26 and will also be available to stream on Hayu.